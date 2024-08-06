WARNING As Global Stock Markets Drop FAST

U.S. stock markets took a plunge Monday morning after a bad day on Friday. The Dow plummeted hundreds of points, Warren Buffett is selling stocks like crazy, and Japan's stock market recently had its worst day since 1987's Black Monday. So, are these signs of a coming recession? Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain what's going on: Why are the stock markets crashing? What does Warren Buffett know that we don't? Are tech stocks like Apple and NVIDIA just going through a correction phase? Is the Federal Reserve to blame? And what can average Americans do to prepare?