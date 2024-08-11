US Navy warship production hits 25-year low, falls behind China: ‘A terrible state’

Navy shipbuilding has had its worst production in 25 years, putting the US behind rival China in production pace.

“I don’t see a fast, easy way to get out of this problem. It’s taken us a long time to get into it,” Eric Labs, a longtime naval analyst at the Congressional Budget Office, told ABC News, adding that the Navy’s shipbuilding was now in “a terrible state.”

The comments come as last-minute design changes, cost overruns, and an inability to recruit and retain employees to build ships has slowed production at the same time the US faces expanding global threats at sea.

The ABC News report cites a Marinette Marine contract as just one of the many examples of the struggles of the Navy to meet production.