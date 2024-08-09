Tulsi Gabbard FEARS For Her Family After TSA Put Her On a Watchlist

Tulsi Gabbard claims she now has proof that she is on the TSA’s “Quiet Skies” watchlist. The program is usually used to surveil “travelers who may present an elevated risk to aviation security,” including potential domestic terrorists. So, why would Gabbard be on the list? She tells Glenn that she believes it’s retaliation for speaking out against the Democratic Party and the Biden/Harris regime. Gabbard also responds to what the TSA said when it was asked whether she was on the watchlist and describes why she fears that this scare tactic might be working: “That second thought of self censorship…how much will my family have to suffer as a result of the truth I expose?”