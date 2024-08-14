Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a significant shake-up within his campaign team.

Two former aides, who have since turned against Trump, claim that he is considering firing campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged turmoil within the Trump camp comes as mainstream media reports suggest that the race between Trump and Kamala is tightening. However, these reports are nothing more than liberal propaganda intended to show discord among Trump supporters.

Full Story

