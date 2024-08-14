Trump Campaign Managers Have Dark History of Undermining Trump

LaCivita, an ex-partner in the Fp1 Strategies firm co-founded by Jeb Bush's former campaign manager Danny Diaz, and Wiles recently gained the scorn of MAGA Nation when they effectively destroyed the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 initiative to try to replace entrenched Swamp bureaucrats with pro-Trump staffers in the next administration.

After LaCivita orchestrated the ouster of Project 2025 leader Paul Dans from the project, Wiles and LaCivita actually put out a statement declaring, "Reports of Project 2025's demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign -- it will not end well for you."

How can President Trump drain the Swamp when his own path back to the White House is being guided by two Swamp Thing creatures?



