Stefanik demands resignation of NY pol who likened shooting Trump to ‘putting down a rabid dog’

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik called for the resignation of a local New York official in her district who allegedly compared the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump to “putting down a rabid dog” in a since-deleted social media post.

Stefanik (R-NY) called on Potsdam Town Council member Christine Paige to step down amid the blowback over the incendiary remarks that were made last month.

“Far Left Democrats supporting political violence and the assassination of President Trump are shameful and do not deserve to represent the great people of the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement obtained by The Post.

“Potsdam Town Board Member Christine Paige must be condemned by the NY Democrat State Party and she must resign in disgrace after she said shooting President Trump would be like ‘putting down a rabid dog,'” she added.

Paige’s comments came in a Facebook conversation after the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pa. that killed one person and severely injured two others took place.

