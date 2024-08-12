Reporter to KJP: Does The White House Have A Plan To "Stop" Misinformation On Twitter Given Musk's Interview With Trump?

At Monday's press briefing, a 'Washington Post' reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Biden or the White House plans to "intervene" to stop misinformation from being spread on Twitter following the news of CEO Elon Musk's interview with former President Donald Trump.

Scary stuff.