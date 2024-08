Video of the incident. Security in the press pen grabbed him first before he was taken down by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Xdw1CZ9dE0 — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) August 30, 2024

A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser.