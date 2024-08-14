O'Reilly: Trump's proposed migrant deportations 'impossible'

Bill O’Reilly criticized former President Donald Trump for his pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. "What Trump could do, and should do, is either write an executive order or pass a law that says 'if you are in this country without documentation, you must register with the federal government,'" O'Reilly said on "CUOMO." "We should be a fair country. It'll take years, but at least there'll be a baseline of the government knowing the Hamas terrorists and where they live, and the regular good folks and where they live."