Of Course They Tried to Kill Trump

Famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes would often note “'When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

Applying this same logic to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, it is obvious they tried to put an end to this pesky threat to their power.

Few commentators want to go there because they know what it means. But if you eliminate the impossible -- like the supposed fact that one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the world looks as if they couldn’t find their butts with both hands -- then what remains must be the truth. And that is this was a setup and Trump was supposed to die.

Now who “they” are is yet to be answered, but it is clear this was a perfect setup -- from their perspective -- but the dang shooter missed! This seems to be the only flaw in their plan. Then blame it on incompetence and poor communication -- but the deal is done, he’s dead. Problem solved.

And of course, the shooter was put down immediately -- right after he fired eight rounds. They even sent a Secret Service agent to that roof to make certain he was dead before anyone could possibly talk to him. Uniformed law enforcement is swarming the area and this lone guy in a suit is the first and only one to reach the body of the shooter! Call me a cynic but if he wasn’t dead before, he would have been before anyone else could reach him. No loose ends, you know.

Little old ladies who watch NCIS reruns would have had that rooftop covered, but not the supposed premier law enforcement agency in the land. Little old ladies would have had snipers on the water tower. Little old ladies wouldn’t have let Trump take the stage when it was known beyond a doubt there was a person with a rifle out there hunting for him.

Instead, none of that happened. Instead, snipers were placed in the same building as the assassin but placed where they couldn’t see the rooftop where the assassin took his shot. All just a coincidence? Sherlock wouldn’t buy that and neither should we.

There’s an old rural saying, “Don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining.” And boy are our legs getting wet!

This setup is obvious to anyone who has the courage to look. It is also doubtful the perpetrators of this crime will just walk away after this attempt. They will not allow Trump to become President again and they clearly don’t seem to care how obvious they are in their attempts -- as long as who “they” are remains unknown.

Is the next attempt an aircraft “malfunction” -- plane crashes are almost always fatal -- or another shooting attempt, or fatal poisoning or bombing or?

I hope President Trump and his friends keep a close watch and remember those fateful words of Sherlock. Very powerful people within the government -- and perhaps outside too -- want him dead and he can’t remotely depend on his government provided “protection” to actually protect him.

Whether one likes Trump or not, as a free, self-governing people we must not allow this all to be memory holed and written off as incompetence. It is anything but.

John Conlin: American Thinker