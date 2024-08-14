New Poll Shows Trump Surging Back To National Lead

On Wednesday in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump argued that his re-election would bolster Americans’ well-being. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to respond with her own economic address this Friday. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, a new poll has revealed a close contest between Trump and Harris.

The DailyMail poll, conducted among 1,001 likely voters, showed Trump with a lead of two percentage points—43% to Harris’s 41%. While some polls suggest Harris is gaining momentum, the poll indicates a still competitive race. However, the race to the White House could indeed come down to the wire this November.

A separate online survey explored the reasons behind Trump’s slight edge, identifying his perceived strength and charisma as key factors. Voters see him as the candidate more capable of achieving results. Meanwhile, Harris is viewed more favorably than Biden in several respects, positioning her as a stronger candidate than the former president she succeeded.

