Megyn Kelly slams 'boring, rambling' Trump

Megyn Kelly slammed Donald Trump's 2-hour long interview with Elon Musk - saying the former president is 'boring' people

'To me he seemd quite rambling,' Kelly said of Trump's conversation with the Tesla and Space X CEO. 'Trump in 2016, he was tough to lose interest in.'

The former Fox News explained that Trump has been delivering long and meandering speeches at rallies - causing audiences to get bored and lose interest.

She suggested his recent long-winded tirades are 'age-related'.

'I think this is one of the challenges of the people around him, who are I’m sure desperately trying to get him to stick on message,' she said.

