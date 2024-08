In a damning sign of the fundamental fakery of Kamala Harris’ candidacy, it turns out her campaign has been rewriting news headlines in Google search results to make her look better.

Yes, the media have been pulling for her so hard that you could ask: How on earth could anyone tell the difference?

Yet the campaign has rejiggered headlines from the Associated Press, the Guardian and many others into tendentious pro-Harris claims like “VP Harris’ Economic Vision — Lower Costs and Higher Wages.”

