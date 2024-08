JD Vance has called far right commentator Nick Fuentes 'a total loser' over racist comments about his Indian wife Usha.

Fuentes stoked anger on the right when he criticized Vance for having an Indian wife, wondering if 'we really expect that [Vance] who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity'.

Vance told CBS that he thinks the best policy to stop the likes of Fuentes is to 'ignore' him.