Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel after the death of the political leader of Hamas in Tehran. And there’s rumors that Hezbollah and maybe even the Russian-assisted Houthis will join in. Are we hours, days, or weeks away from another major regional war? Or will this turn into a global war? And how involved will the U.S. get, since we’re already sending more warships to the Middle East? Former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins Glenn to break it all down.