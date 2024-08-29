Hindus in Bangladesh Facing Genocide?

As Hindus in Bangladesh are under relentless, unprovoked attacks at the hands of Islamists, defenseless Hindus are facing a serious threat of genocide, as in 1971. Terrifying videos of riots, lynchings, and arsonists setting fire to houses and offices are being shared on social media platforms. Will the United Nations or anyone intervene and stop the atrocities? Or will the world once again see and ignore yet more crimes against humanity with no accountability for those Islamists who perpetrate them?