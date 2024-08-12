Hezbollah fires 30 rockets toward Israel as threat of greater conflict in region remains high


Hezbollah fired about 30 rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel Sunday night, as tensions in the region remained high following the assassination of a top Hamas leader last month.

The series of rockets were launched after an Israeli airstrike in the southern part of Lebanon injured 12 people, according to reports.

The Iran-backed terror organization said it launched the attack in support of the Palestinian people in war-torn Gaza and in retaliation for the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, according to CNN.  

