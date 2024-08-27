Glenn Beck RAILS against the Big Tech/Government cabal after Telegram CEO arrest

In a letter to Congress, Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to caving to government pressure and shadowbanning certain viewpoints and accounts. But while Glenn appreciates the admission, he’d like to know: where can he go to get his reputation back? Glenn reviews this, as well as 2 other free speech stories: YouTube has upheld its censorship of Glenn’s interview with Tommy Robinson, likely at the behest of the EU and UK, and France has arrested the founder and CEO of Telegram. Glenn goes through the 12 charges against him and how dystopian they are. “We need to make a decision as a society,” Glenn argues. “Are we for freedom of speech, or are we not … that’s what this election is really about.”