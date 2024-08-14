Glenn Beck LOSES IT After CNN’s Blatant Lie About Trump & Nuclear War

CNN recently tried to claim that during the Donald Trump/Elon Musk interview on X Spaces, Trump and Musk made light of nuclear war. But when Glenn (who watched the entire interview) heard this, he was furious: "This is Goebbels-style propaganda." Unlike CNN, Glenn plays the full context of Trump and Musk's statements, which were about nuclear energy, not nuclear bombs, and also explains something that would have been clear to anyone who actually listened to the interview: Trump HATES the idea of nuclear war!