Busted! Biden Admin Imposed New Tax Scheme on Tips Before ‘Copycat’ Kamala Stole Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ Plan
The Biden administration rolled out a new tax rule on service industry tips over a year before Kamala Harris stole former President Trump’s proposal to eliminate taxes on tips.
Shortly after Trump in June unveiled his proposal to abolish taxes on tips earned by service industry and hospitality workers, Harris announced on Saturday in Las Vegas that she would do the same if elected in November.
Trump of course lambasted Harris on Truth Social for blatantly stealing his policy proposal.
Kamala is now copying Trump’s policies pic.twitter.com/MBbCjlZTYe— Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 11, 2024