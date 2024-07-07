Will THIS Weakness Cause America to Lose World War III?

Richard Jackson, Oklahoma deputy attorney general for cybersecurity technology and digital assets, joins James Poulos to discuss what the government can do at the state level to protect the digital rights of Americans. As the United States struggles to compete technologically with China, the U.S. government is even farther behind protecting the digital infrastructure we have. For years the U.S. has prioritized ground military combat and did not innovate or advance tech as China has. Jackson argues that our current blind reliance on technology has left a lot of weak points that make us susceptible to attacks. His work emphasizes cybersecurity and digital information defense to protect against digital attacks at the state level. They also discuss how the United States Cyber Command and Space Command are great predictors of how the World War III will go. With U.S. satellites and Elon Musk’s Starlink, Jackson has hope that the U.S. government is cooperating with industry to narrow the gap between us and China.