Why Bill O’Reilly Predicts Biden Will Suspend His 2024 Campaign

According to media reports, President Biden’s family has encouraged him to stay in the 2024 race. But Bill O’Reilly believes that Biden will still end up dropping out. Bill joins Glenn to explain why he believes this, and it revolves around former President Barack Obama and Biden’s former Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Bill also gives his take on who the Democrats will choose to replace Biden: Will it be Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer ... or will Michelle Obama come out of hiding at the last minute? And can any of them beat Trump?