White House WON'T say if Biden would personally deal with a nuclear attack after 8pm

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t confirm if President Joe Biden would deal with a possible nuclear strike that takes place after 8 pm.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy referred to President Biden’s comments to governors he would schedule fewer events after 8 pm and asked, if there was a nuclear strike, who would deal with it? The first lady?

‘He has a team that lets him know, any, any news that is pertinent and important to the American people,’ Jean-Pierre said. ‘It is National Security Council that gets to tell him.’

Jean-Pierre also said Jill Biden does not make decisions.

‘The President is the President of the United States who makes the decision,’ she said.

The U.S. President has sole authority to authorize the use of U.S. nuclear weapon, according to law.

Peter Doocy: “Say that The Pentagon, at some point, picks up an incoming nuke. It’s 11 p.m. Who do you call, the First Lady?”



😂 pic.twitter.com/zPkQ99WC8j — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2024