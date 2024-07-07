White House staffer who works closely with Biden reveals disturbing decline in president's abilities

A White House staffer who has worked closely with President Joe Biden for years has revealed how the commander-in-chief's mental acuity has seemingly declined.



That official, who declined to be named so he could speak openly, said the president has shown more and more signs of his age in recent months - speaking more slowly, haltingly and quietly.

Biden has also appeared more fatigued in private, the staffer said, concluding that he should not continue to seek re-election.

Others in Biden's inner circle have noted that he seems to trail off mid-sentence and freeze in public.

Last month, the president apparently froze at a Juneteenth White House celebration.

He was seen staring blankly ahead as Vice President Kamala Harris danced beside him. In a speech at the event, he also seemed to slur his words.

Less than a week later, Biden again stopped abruptly at a fundraiser in Los Angeles, staring blankly over the crowd for several seconds.

In more recent days, donors were left stunned when Biden described a French cemetery in Normandy as 'Italian' at a fundraiser in the Hamptons, insiders told the Washington Post.

When Biden later made an appearance at the New Jersey governor's private villa, sources said he spoke so softly that a crowd of 50 people had to crane their necks to hear him speak from a teleprompter.

Then on Thursday, Biden seemingly mixed himself up with his Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with Philadelphia's WURD

'By the way, I'm proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman... to serve with a black president,' he said, confusingly.

