🚨Wild video shows the shooter crawling into position while folks point him out to law enforcement at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/pYRvkSWZSb — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 15, 2024

New video posted to X shows the would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks bear crawling on the roof as bystanders point him out to law enforcement.

An officer was right next to the building as bystanders alerted him to the potential threat.