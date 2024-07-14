Trump Says Last Millisecond Head Tilt to Read Chart on Illegal Immigration Stats Saved His Life

REPORT: Donald Trump says a last millisecond head tilt likely saved his life as slowed-down footage shows the bullet grazing his ear.



If Trump hadn't moved his head, the bullet would likely have hit the rear of his head, ending his life.



Trump says he turned his head to look at the illegal immigration statistics that were on the big screen at his rally.

"That chart that I was going over saved my life," Trump reportedly said to former White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

"The border patrol saved my life."

"If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head."