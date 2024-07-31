Trump introduces staffer who put up chart moments before assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump brought the “computer genius” responsible for putting up the chart he turned to glance at moments before a would-be assassin took a shot at him up on stage Wednesday and credited her with saving his life.

“I love that chart. I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life,” Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., as the famous immigration chart was displayed to his right.

The Republican nominee for president then requested that the staffer who was handling the slideshow in Butler, Pa., on July 13 — when he was shot at by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — join him on stage.