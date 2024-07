The Supreme Court has granted at least partial immunity to former President Donald Trump for the actions he took as president. Attorney Alan Dershowitz joins Glenn to explain what this means. He lays out why this is likely a big win for Trump that has made it all but impossible for his Jan. 6 case to go to trial before the 2024 election. But Dershowitz also explains why he believes this isn’t over yet – chances are, he argues, this case will be heading back to the Supreme Court​.