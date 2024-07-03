Trump gives brutally candid assessment of Biden, Harris after debate disaster

HIGHER QUALITY VIDEO:



Trump says Joe Biden is “quitting the race"



"I got him out” he’s an “old broken-down pile of crap… Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad”



(looks like Barron Trump in passenger seat 👀👀)

Trump referred to President Biden as a “broken-down pile of crap” in a leaked video where the Republican White House hopeful suggests his 2024 opponent will soon drop out of the race.

The video clip, obtained by the Daily Beast, shows Trump sitting in a golf cart — with his son Barron Trump riding shotgun — as he critiques the 81-year-old president and offers his analysis on the state of the race.

The footage starts with Trump — while holding a wad of cash — asking a group of individuals off camera, “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

“He just quit, you know — he’s quitting the race,” Trump continued. “I got him out — and that means we have Kamala.”

“I think she’s going to be better,” the former president argued.

“She’s so bad,” he said. “She’s so pathetic. She’s so f–king bad.”

Trump then turned his attention back to the president.

“Can you imagine that guy dealing with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin? And the president of China — who’s a fierce person. He’s a fierce man, very tough guy,” the 45th president said of Xi Jinping.

“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” Trump said before zipping off.

It’s unclear which golf course the video was shot or when it was taken.