“This Is A COUP!” Was Kamala Harris vs Trump Always The Plan?

Kamala Harris has come out swinging as the leading candidate to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. What worries a lot of people is how quickly this seems to have happened. Will any other Democrat get a chance to make their case to the American people? Piers Morgan brings together host of the 'Bitchuation Podcast' Francesca Fiorentini, host of 'White Flag with Joe Walsh' and former presidential candidate and congressman Joe Walsh, conservative commentator Ben Ferguson, co-chair of the Republican Youth Advisory Council CJ Pearson, host of 'Part of the Problem Podcast' Dave Smith and co-host of 'Chris and Harry Unplugged' Chris Mowrey to debate.

Then, Piers turns to author of 'Confronting the Presidents' and host of 'No Spin News' Bill O’Reilly for his sage and experienced take on the question. Bill immediately makes it clear he has no love for Vice President Harris; attacking her record and likely campaign strategy against Trump. But does he thinks Kamala can actually beat Trump?