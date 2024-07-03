Staggering number of voters who now believe Biden is suffering from DEMENTIA after debate disaster

Most voters believe's disastrous debate performance on Thursday was not caused by a cold or too much preparation, but by dementia.

Only 10 percent of respondents accepted the White House's excuse that a cold was to blame for the President struggling to answer questions or hold his train of thought during a 90-minute showdown with Donald Trump

At the same time, it reveals that Trump, 78, has extended his lead over 81-year-old Biden to six points, deepening the crisis facing the president's reelection campaign.

