Staff provides Biden with instructions ‘on how to enter and exit a room’ ahead of events

Staffers for President Biden provide him instructions with large print and photos of venue interiors and his planned path of entry ahead of events the 81-year-old commander-in-chief attends, according to a new report.

According to a report published by Axios on Sunday, staffers prepare President Biden for events by giving him verbal and visual instructions on how to walk to the podium.

The report – which contained images of the visual aids – shows a large print with the White House logo on top and then a photo of the path to the podium from backstage.

Despite much of the legacy media denying that Biden has suffered any cognitive decline in the past months and years, much of the media has changed its tune since the disastrous first presidential debate performance by the 81-year-old president.

Democrats calling for Biden to drop out of the race during the meeting include Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top Democrat on House Armed Services panel, Rep. Mark Takano of California, the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs panel, and Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, the ranking member of the House Administration panel.

Biden told host George Stephanopoulos that he would only drop out of the race if the Lord Almighty came down to instruct him to do so.