Shhhh ... Trump's Silence Speaks Volumes as Biden's Struggles Grow Louder

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has been keeping a low profile lately, leaving many to wonder about his strategy. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden seems to be struggling with a series of challenges, from the economy to foreign policy.

Trump's decision to remain relatively quiet has raised eyebrows, especially given his penchant for making headlines. Some speculate that he is waiting for the right moment to strike, while others believe he is simply enjoying the chaos from the sidelines.

On the other hand, Biden has been facing a barrage of criticism, with many questioning his ability to lead effectively. From the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the president has been under immense pressure to deliver results.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, both Trump and Biden will need to make their case to the American people. Will Trump's silence be golden, or will Biden's struggles be his downfall? Only time will tell.