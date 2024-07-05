Moronic BBC Host ‘Jokes’ That Biden Should Use Supreme Court Immunity Ruling to Have Trump Killed

A foreign media host has weighed on the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity by “joking” that it could allow President Joe Biden to murder the Democrats’ political enemies.

It comes as the Left struggles to cope with President Donald Trump’s recent winning streak.

69-year-old David Aaronovitch, host of BBC Radio 4’s “Briefing Room,” went so far as to call for Biden to order the assassination of Trump after the Supreme Court handed him a huge victory.

Aaronovitch suggested Biden could have Trump killed “legally” in light of the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on immunity.

“If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security,” he wrote on X.

Dumbass.

Source: Slay News



