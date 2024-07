A popular pizza chain is the latest to face money problems in the face of rising costs and falling customer numbers.

Mod Pizza is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, sources told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

We're working diligently to improve our capital structure and are exploring all options to do so,' a Mod Pizza spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Mod Pizza, known for its custom personal pizzas and salads, has more than 500 locations across 28 US states.