'It's 3am': Chip Roy Releases Chilling Ad on the Need to Use the 25th Amendment

There's been plenty of chatter lately about using the 25th amendment to replace President Joe Biden lately, as well as about Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), the congressman who last Friday filed such a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to bring the Cabinet together. Roy is doubling down on such an effort. On Tuesday, he shared an ad to promote his resolution, sparking concerns about 3am phone calls.