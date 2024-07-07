Hunter the real point person in Biden's White House

Democrats trying to dislodge Joe Biden will first have to combat the proxy commander in chief: Hunter Biden — and that’s easier said than done.

With the Biden family digging in behind Joe staying put, any staffers or party grandees deputized to strong-arm Joe Biden out of being their candidate in November had better not underestimate the first son.

While the focus has been on four-time Vogue cover girl Jill Biden and her screeching assurances that Joe is hale and hearty and fit for another four years, the first son has flown under the radar.

But Hunter is glued to his father’s side for a reason. He was with him at Camp David to help prepare for the disastrous debate, was there for the vainglorious Annie Leibovitz family photo shoot post-debate, then flew back with the president to the White House where he has been ensconced ever since.

He reportedly is acting as “gatekeeper” to his father and helping write speeches for him, while White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that he has been sitting in on Joe’s meetings with senior staff.

Hunter has always regarded himself as smarter than his father’s aides, some of whom are telling reporters that they are flabbergasted by his presence at this crucial time.

“What the hell is happening?!” senior White House staff members told NBC News.

Hunter’s role also has caused concern for the powerful House Intelligence committee, with Republican chairman Mike Turner demanding to know if Hunter is “receiving classified information.”

He wrote to White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients last week requesting “a full accounting [of any] official meetings and phone calls Hunter Biden is participating in and in what capacity and whether these discussions include classified information.”

In his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” Hunter wrote that he didn’t like hanging around the Obama White House because “I didn’t want to be in the position of walking into a barbecue on a Sunday with the president and the White House staff after reading about someone throwing my dad under the bus. I knew I couldn’t control my temper and keep my mouth shut.”

If he perceives an Obama push to get rid of his father now, that will only make him dig in harder.

Perhaps the only way to remove the Biden family grift machine is to bribe them out. Or, to put it more politely, for the Democratic donor class to provide a golden parachute of lucrative book deals, a lavish presidential library and a guaranteed pardon for any family members in legal jeopardy.

“That would do the trick,” said one former Biden confidant.