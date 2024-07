Heated Debate: Candace Owens & Don Lemon #Candace pic.twitter.com/wLwVK4y4y9 — News and Java πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@newsandjava) July 12, 2024

Don Lemon sits down with Candace Owens, conservative political commentator and Host of 'Candace' on YouTube, for a FIERY exchange on some of the most pressing issues of today. Don presses Candace on vaccines, election denial, and the use of offensive slurs. They battle it out on a myriad of conspiracy theories, and Candace offers her thoughts on Don's marriage.