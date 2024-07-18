“Half An Inch From CIVIL WAR” Patrick Bet-David & Kari Lake

Patrick Bet-David is by many metrics the living embodiment of the American Dream. Arriving in the United States at just 12 years old, Bet-David went on to serve in the 101st Airborne Division before growing his own insurance business and starting the Valuetainment media brand. His love for America is born out of what it has given him, and he is gravely concerned about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life. Piers talks to him about how this assassination plot could have happened. What mistakes were made? And who is to blame?

Then, Piers Morgan turns to Republican US Senate candidate for Arizona Kari Lake, who calls the media’s coverage of Trump since he first ran against Hillary Clinton a ‘smear campaign’. She thinks Trump has the best interests of all Americans at heart and calls the comparisons between him and Adolf Hitler ‘character assassination’. Clearly the republican establishment have remained steadfast in their support for 45, no matter what the mainstream media throw at him.