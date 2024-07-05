Stephanopoulos shuts down Biden after he references his crowd size

NEW: George Stephanopoulos shuts down President Biden after he references his crowd size to prove that his campaign is not in the dumps.



George Stephanopoulos shuts down President Biden after he references his crowd size to prove that his campaign is not in the dumps.

You know it's bad when Stephanopoulos is calling you out.

George: "What's your plan to turn the campaign around?

Biden: "How many people can draw crowds like I drew today?"

George: "I don't know if you want to play the crowd game [with Trump]."

Lmao.