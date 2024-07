After three and a half years of being lukewarm on Kamala Harris, Democrats are suddenly hot hot hot for the Vice President. The party is in full panic mode as Biden’s facade of cogency publicly crumbles faster than Bennifer 2.0. Dems are now desperately trying to make Kamala happen.

The bad news is, Kamala is a terrible candidate.

She is simply not presidential material and no amount of hype will get her over the line.

We all know it.

Full Article: NY Post