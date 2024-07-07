In the realm of international diplomacy and national security, the ability to make critical decisions in high-pressure situations is paramount. When it comes to handling a hypothetical 3 AM phone call about a nuclear attack on the United States, some argue that President Joe Biden may not be the most qualified candidate for the job. Here's why:

Limited Operational Window: According to reports, the White House admitted that Biden did poorly at a debate because 9 PM was outside his operational window of 10 AM and 4 PM. This suggests that Biden may not be at his best during non-traditional working hours, raising concerns about his ability to respond effectively to a nuclear emergency in the early morning hours.

Age and Health Concerns: At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. While age doesn't necessarily equate to incompetence, it does raise questions about his physical and mental stamina. Critics argue that his age could be a factor in his ability to make quick and effective decisions during a crisis.

Sundowning: The phenomenon of "sundowning" in dementia patients, where they become more confused or agitated in the late afternoon or evening, has been mentioned in relation to Biden. While there is no evidence to suggest that Biden has dementia, some believe that his performance during certain events, such as a 3 AM nuclear emergency call, could be affected by this phenomenon.

We live in dangerous times and Joe Biden is not the man who should be in charge on protecting America.

A man who cannot even remember if he watched the debate cannot be in the White House.

He should be removed now, today, immediately.

Before it's too late.