Biden tells Dem governors he needs to work less and sleep more —with no events planned after 8 p.m

President Biden told a gathering of nearly two dozen Democratic governors at the White House Wednesday night that he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours — and even avoid events held after 8 p.m. — despite previous reports he can only fully handle the job between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The 81-year-old’s acknowledgment was reported by the New York Times, citing two people who took part in the high-stakes meeting and others who were briefed on the comment.

During the same gathering, the outlet reported, Biden responded to a question from Hawaii Gov. Josh Green about his health by saying while his health was fine, the problem was “just my brain,” an apparent attempt at humor that went unrecognized by at least one state leader in the room.