Biden says he'd drop out if the 'Lord Almighty' told him to

President Joe Biden, in an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, acknowledged last week's debate was a "bad episode" but pushed back strongly against broader questions about his age and mental fitness.

Stephanopoulos, over the course of 22 minutes, pressed Biden repeatedly not only on his debate performance against Donald Trump but also on reports that his lapses have become increasingly common these past few months -- and on what he would be willing to do to reassure the American people.

"Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"In terms of successes, yes," Biden responded. "I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be comin' to fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled. I moved on."

"Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. But I'm still in good shape," Biden said.

Stephanopoulos followed up, asking, "Are you more frail?"

"No," Biden said, flatly.

Biden's sit-down with ABC News is his first television interview since the June 27 debate. ABC News reached out to Trump to offer him an equivalent interview opportunity, but his team declined.

The interview is part of a push from the White House and the campaign to recalibrate after Biden's halting debate performance left some Democrats panicked about his ability to carry out a grueling reelection campaign and a second term.

Source: ABC News