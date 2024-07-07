Biden interview scandal escalates as host is FIRED for allowing scripted questions

The host of Joe Biden's first post-debate media appearance was fired after saying she received and used questions provided from the president's team ahead of the interview.
The Philadelphia-based station stated the 'practice of de-legitimizing Black voices continues today' and is concerned that any perception of accepting prepared questions will make it seem that WURD Radio is a 'mouthpiece' for the Biden administration.
Lawful-Sanders admitted the Biden team sent her eight prepared questions to ask the President – and that she used four of them.
Source: Daily Mail