Biden insists ‘no one more qualified to win this race than me’ in wandering ABC interview

President Biden failed Friday to stem growing pessimism about his political future in a rambling 22-minute interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos — during which many of the same issues that marred the Democrat’s debate performance last week resurfaced.

Biden, 81, gave multiple excuses for his shocking performance at the first presidential debate against Donald Trump, saying that he was “exhausted” and “sick” with a “bad cold” before whining that he let Trump’s remarks “distract me” — and forgetting if he had watched footage of his meltdown.

The president also claimed that his frequent errors on the CNN debate stage in Atlanta June 27 were a “bad episode” rather than a sign of permanent deterioration, but declined to submit to a cognitive exam to prove that statement.

When Stephanopoulos asked whether he had replayed the forum, Biden answered: “I don’t think I did, no,” causing incredulity from many critics who did not see how that were possible.

Later in the interview, Biden stiffly rejected calls from fellow Democrats that he step aside or risk a landslide loss to Trump.



Source: NY Post