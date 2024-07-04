Biden Describes Himself as a Black Woman

Joe Biden described himself as a black woman during a radio interview flub, as calls mount for the 81 year-old president to drop his re-election bid.

The gaffe-prone president, 81, stumbled over his words during Thursday's interview with Philadelphia's WURD, seemingly mixing himself up with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

'By the way, I'm proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman... to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved of the first black woman on the Supreme Court. There's so much that we can do because, look... we're the United States of America.'

Biden appeared to be highlighting his appointment of Kamala Harris as the United States first black female vice president.

Confusingly, he himself was previously vice president, which is likely what he was referring to in 'to serve with a black president.'

The reference to the Supreme Court concerns Ketanji Brown-Jackson, the first black female justice, who was appointed by Biden in 2022.

The president sat down with black radio hosts in Milwaukee and Philadelphia for his first post-debate interviews following a disastrous fallout in the week since.

His gaffe has since set the worlds of media and politics alight - with the New York Times among the prestigious liberal publications highlighting it.

Source: Daily Mail