ABC Interview Reveals Biden's Senile Denial

In a recent interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden displayed a level of denial that has left many questioning his mental fitness for office. The interview, intended to address concerns about Biden's cognitive abilities, only served to further highlight his apparent senility.

Throughout the interview, Biden struggled to articulate coherent thoughts and frequently lost his train of thought. He seemed unaware of his surroundings and appeared to be living in a world of his own making.

When asked about his cognitive abilities, Biden became defensive and insisted that he was perfectly capable of leading the country. However, his rambling responses and inability to stay on topic only served to reinforce the belief that he is in complete denial about his declining mental state.

The interview has sparked widespread concern among both Democrats and Republicans, with many calling for Biden to step down and allow someone more capable to take the reins of the presidency.

It is clear that Joe Biden is in complete denial about his senility, and his refusal to acknowledge his cognitive decline is putting the country at risk. The American people deserve a leader who is mentally fit and capable of making sound decisions, and it is time for Biden to step aside and allow someone else to take his place.