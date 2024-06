After winning a coin toss, President Biden’s campaign team had an important choice to make: They could either choose which podium Biden will stand behind or whether Biden will have the last word at his first presidential debate with Donald Trump. Glenn and Stu are shocked to find out that they chose … the podium. So, why would the Biden team allow Trump — who they call a danger to democracy — to have the last word?! Is his entire campaign team that incompetent?