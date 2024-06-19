Secret Plot to Replace Joe Biden?

According to a report from the tabloid Daily Mail, Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, and Schumer will gang up on Joe Biden to topple him. In other words, Democrats are planning an insurrection against Joe Biden.

Allegedly, there is a secret Democrat plot to replace Biden. Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer are the ones who can make it happen.

DailyMail.com has learned that if Joe stumbles in that first face-off with Trump or if his polling numbers keep falling, it’ll take a united front of the liberal top politicos to convince Joe to resign.

